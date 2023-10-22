Butte High cheerleaders inspire the next generation of school spirit at Little Bulldog Cheer Camp

BUTTE — Sometimes some of the smallest people can have the loudest voices, and the Butte High cheerleaders are tapping into that spirit with the help of some of Butte’s smallest cheerleaders at their annual camp and fundraiser.

"It’s been a tradition for me to join the camp because I have a passion for cheerleading and sports and all of this, " says Avandria Lowder, as she and others take a snack break during the first night of cheer camp in Butte.

Ten-year-old Lowder is one of about 50 kids to attend the Little Bulldog Cheerleading Camp, an annual fundraising event for the high school cheer squad that includes personal instruction and the opportunity to cheer and dance with the team at a home game.

"We’re doing the Little Bulldog Camp. We’ve done it for years and all these little girls, they get to come here and have snacks and hang out and just like, meet us, the cheerleaders, which I think they always find exciting, I don’t know," says Natalie Stalker, the senior cheer captain for the Butte High Bulldogs.

The Bulldog cheerleaders are raising funds for things like new uniforms, equipment, and travel expenses to support the sports teams at state games and it gives the big kids the opportunity to become role models.

"Sometimes everybody needs a role model in their life and it doesn’t really matter who it is but as long as we’re setting out a good example for the little kids, I think that’s great and it makes us feel good," says Bulldog cheerleader Kylah Johnson.

So what’s the most important thing about the camp and being a cheerleader?

Little Avandria seems to speak with wisdom beyond her years when she says it’s all about showing your passion.

"Learning the dances and actually showing yourself not being nervous, being passionate," she says.

And will she go home and practice the dance moves?

"Yes—except I’ll have to go outside and practice because we have a basement and whenever I like jump or something it shakes the whole house."