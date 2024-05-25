Butte High School levy fails after recount

BUTTE — A levy seeking $850,000 for Butte High School failed by a margin of nine votes after a recount on Friday, May 24.

The levy had an up-and-down journey after initial results came in on May 7. The vote was tied at first until another count adding corrected ballots that were initially rejected showed the levy passing by just three votes.

The totals in Friday's recount came in at 3,870 in favor and 3,879 opposed to the levy.

The $850,000 levy would have been used for safety improvements at Butte High School.