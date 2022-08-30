Butte High sees high enrollment as classes begin

BUTTE — It’s the first day of class at Butte High School, and students are really excited to be back in school—okay, students are really lukewarm about being back in class.

“I don’t like it,” junior Zaylee Thatcher said about being back in school.

Freshman Perry Clark added, “It’s pretty good, it’s kind of different from middle school, so I have to get used to it. It’s a bigger school, it’s kind of confusing to get around, but I’ll get used to it.”

Principal John Metz is feeling optimistic about the new school year: “It’s great to see the kids, they’re all excited, all the teachers, you know, are glad to be back. The first year in a couple of years without any restrictions with Covid, so they’re no masks, it’s nice to see their smiles on their face.”

Butte High has one of the largest freshman classes with just over 360 students out of a total enrollment of about 1,350. The school also says they’re not facing a teacher shortage with a staff of 74 certified educators.

“We were able to put our jobs out early last year, so I feel like we got good quality applicants and good quality teachers and all of our positions are filled,” said Metz.