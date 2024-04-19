Butte High sophomores learn life-saving CPR techniques from first responders

BUTTE — First responders with the Butte Fire Department, A-1 Ambulance, and Intermountain Health recently spent three days teaching the sophomore class of Butte High to learn how to do chest compressions in the event of somebody going into cardiac arrest.

“Hopefully, they never have to use this skill, but should they encounter it they’ll have the skills necessary to help make a difference for somebody in our community,” said Butte Fire Department Firefighter Riley Hash.

Time is of the essence when it comes to saving a victim of cardiac arrest.

“We definitely need the public to help us because the fire truck, the ambulance, the police cruiser only drive so fast,” said Hash.

Hash said there is an 89 percent mortality rate in this country for people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. Permanent brain damage can occur after 4 minutes and death after 8 minutes.

“If we intervene quickly we can double, if not triple, their chance of survival,” he said.

Students were taught to call 911 and then continue chest compression until first responders arrive.

“It’s pretty exhausting actually, but, you know, it’s a good skill to know if you like, save someone,” said Butte High sophomore Sullivan Malouf.

Many students said they believe it's important to learn this skill.

“It’s really easy to learn and it’s very simple and it’s really good for people to know. It’s definitely a good time to learn this. You never know if you need it in the future. It could save someone’s life,” said sophomore Keeley Johnston.