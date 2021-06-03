Butte High to graduate 284 tonight

BUTTE - Graduating seniors from Butte High will be able to have more guests at this year’s ceremony and that promises to be a positive sign that things are getting better.

“It feels a lot better, especially for the graduates, it’s a milestone for these young people and they get to have everybody that means something come in and watch the graduation and we can accommodate all the people and it’s just nice for the students,” said Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin.

Just over 280 graduating seniors will turn their tassels at the Butte Civic Center and each student is allowed eight guests, an improvement from last year’s ceremony.

“The attendees last year had to sit in certain reserve seating and there was only two per graduate, so we’re slowly getting back to normal,” said Melvin.

After the ceremony, the graduates can attend an all-night chemical-free Roaring 20s-themed party in the Civic Center annex that is hosted by the parents and other volunteers.

“We want them to have fun, win prizes and move on to college having a good experience in high school and since they got to miss out on everything like their senior year pretty much, all they got was prom, so we want to make it fun,” said Penny Stepper.

The seniors will certainly get a chance to have a great time at the after-party, because, let’s face it, 2020 wasn’t such a great year for them, but they’re hoping the rest of the roaring 20s will be much better.

“It’s awesome, it’s a big deal and it’s so well supported by the community. We live in such a great town and the people of Butte really back their children and the parents worked really hard to make it a special night for the graduates,” said Melvin.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday.