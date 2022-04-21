Butte High to perform first live play in four years

BUTTE — It’s been four years since they’ve had live theater at Butte High, but now they have a show they’re ready to present, a very unique one, so let the show begin.

“Friends, Romans, countrymen—dude, you can’t say ‘Romans,’ this is a Greek play,” the actors said.

It’s been a long time since a live show was held at Butte High, but now the cast will perform a play written by a Butte playwright called “Greek Mythology for People Who Don’t Know Stuff”.

MTN News Playwright Keri Gukeisen

“It’s amazing to be back here at my old high school and working with these amazing students and seeing my words come to life,” said playwright Keri Gukeisen.

The play is a lesson in ancient Greek mythology with a humorous and modern twist.

“To make it more accessible and entertaining for people who might have an interest in Greek mythology, but don’t want to through something that’s more of a lecture-type format,” said Gukeisen.

The play even includes a rap battle between the gods and the titans.

VIDEO EXTRA: Ancient Greek gods and titans spar in rap battle

Butte High Drama Club performs Greek mythology rap battle

“My name is Cronus and I am the king, think twice before you step in this ring, I’m a father killer and a child swallower, but the humans love me, just look at my followers,” the actor raps.

A lack of resources and the pandemic prevented live theater at the high school for four years. Many educators believe the arts are essential to education.

“I think sometimes the arts are overlooked and for them to have this opportunity to have an outlet, a creative outlet,” said Gukeisen.

Butte High senior Leo Koefelda added, “It’s really helped me get out of my shell and get comfortable with all these people and really work on my theater skills, my voice projection and stuff like that, so it’s really important and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

The play will run Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m. and a matinee show Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Butte High Auditorium.