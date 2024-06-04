Butte High's Cayde Stajcar named Montana Gatorade baseball player of the year

BILLINGS — Cayde Stajcar of Butte High on Monday was named Montana's Gatorade player of the year for baseball.

According to a Gatorade news release, Stajcar, a sophomore shortstop and right-handed pitcher, had a .561 batting average in the 2024 season, along with 18 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 37 runs. He had an OPS of 1.425. In four innings on the mound, Stajcar fanned eight hitters and picked up a win.

Stajcar helped the Bulldogs to a 12-8 record and an appearance in the consolation game at the state tournament in Missoula. At the state tourney, Stajcar hit .615 with four extra-base hits, six RBIs, nine runs, three steals and a 1.819 OPS in three games.

Additionally, Stajcar has volunteered locally as an official for the East Middle School Unified basketball program for student-athletes with special needs. A participant in Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, he has also donated his time on behalf of Action, Inc. in addition to umpiring youth baseball and softball games.

Stajcar has maintained a 3.71 GPA in the classroom.

“Cayde is a kid you hate to coach against because of his amazing skill, but he’s impossible not to like because he’s a great young man,” Butte Central coach Rich O'Brien stated in Gatorade's release.

“His defense is phenomenal. His speed gives him range that players would kill for and he’s got an arm that can set the ball on fire out of his hand. His defense is outshined only by his bat. He can flat out hit the ball. Pitchers from all over the state know they can’t miss a spot when he’s up, but even if they put the ball where they want it could be, and likely will be, barreled up.”