Butte hit and run incident under investigation

BUTTE — Butte police are looking for the driver of a car who hit a cyclist and left the scene Tuesday evening.

A man riding a bicycle north on the shoulder of Western Boulevard just after 6 p.m. was struck by a northbound Buick sedan. The rider ended up on the hood of the car, before falling to the ground, and the vehicle continued traveling north.

The victim was treated at St. James HealthCare for an injury to his collar bone and other scrapes.

Police seek the public’s help in identifying the car involved in the incident. It’s described as a red or maroon Buick, possibly early 2000s model. The car will have scratches on its passenger side and will also be missing the passenger side windshield wiper that came off in the incident.

Police would like to review security videos from anyone living in the area of Western and California streets that may have footage helpful to the investigation.

