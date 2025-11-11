Butte honors veterans with ceremony and run

BUTTE - Runners are pouring out a lot of sweat and hard work at Butte’s annual Veterans Day race, a reminder of the sacrifice and hard work veterans have made for this country.

“Veterans Day is not just another date on the calendar, it’s a day of reflection, gratitude, and unity, and God knows, we could use a dose of unity in this country, “ Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said at Butte’s annual Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday.

"Let's show our gratitude by action, by living our lives in a manner worthy of veteran sacrifices." Powerful words from Butte's Veterans Day ceremony and race

Butte honors veterans with annual race and ceremony at Civic Center and American Legion Hall

A crowd of veterans and family members of veterans attended a ceremony at the Butte Civic Center that included patriotic songs and speakers celebrating the service of veterans today and those long gone.

After the ceremony, the annual race was held outside the Butte American Legion hall, in which runners of all ages participated in honor of those who served this country.

“As we honor our veterans, let us do more than simply say, ‘thank you.’ Let’s show our gratitude by action, by living our lives in a manner that’s worthy of the sacrifices made by the veterans and their families,” Lester said.