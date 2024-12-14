Butte hospital donates $50,000 to food bank to benefit hungry students

BUTTE — Butte's hospital made a large donation Friday morning to help hungry school children.

A representative of St. James Healthcare presented the Butte Emergency Food Bank with a $50,000 donation that will support the food bank's backpack program.

This program provides about 300 meals a week to hungry students throughout the week and over the weekend.

“That just really hits home to us when you think about the learning environment and the fact that if kids are hungry, that plays a huge impact on their ability to learn and really live the best life that they can,” said St. James HealthCare President Karen Costello.

Costello also encourages the public to donate money or food to the food bank, which is in need of donations during this busy holiday season.

