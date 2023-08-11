Butte hospital offers breastfeeding support for new moms, babies

BUTTE — It’s World Breast Feeding Month and the team at St. James Healthcare in Butte is joining the global effort to support moms and babies with educational resources during their new journey.

"A lot of times we feel that breastfeeding should be very natural. Sometimes it is very natural: moms get it, babies get it and the pieces just click together and they fit and they go on their way and things go really really well," said Jessica Walsh, an RN and lactation consultant with the Butte hospital.

"Many times there’s challenges that come up and so it’s important to have support when those challenges come up so that you can get the information on how to correct those challenges so that breastfeeding does go more smoothly," said Walsh.

Walsh says that after delivery there is a pretty steep learning curve where moms and babies are trying to learn a new skill and this is when she is able to assist with an outpatient educational program.

Walsh says the program allows new moms the opportunity to get help whether that's with latching, soar nipples, pumping, or milk supply and she tailors the program based on where she sees the need.

Ultimately, Walsh says her goal is to give new moms a support system that empowers them.

"And I think moms need to give themselves some space and some grace to know that they are doing the best that they can with the knowledge that they have and it doesn’t always go super smooth out of the gate and you’re not alone. We need to continue to support you until you reach your goals and get where you want to be."