Butte hosts first pickleball tournament

BUTTE — The sport of pickleball is relatively new, but it’s growing here in Butte. In fact, the Mining City is hosting its very first tournament.

“Really this game is footwork, you just move your feet…da …da, da, da, da…do a little dancing, yeah,” said pickler Marylou Furaus.

The sport started in the early 90s and has become increasingly popular in recent years.

“And it’s named for a dog, not a pickle,” said Paul Peek.

Dozens of picklers competed at Stodden Park recently for the first tournament in Butte since the group started playing about six years ago. It’s especially popular among older players.

“The competition, the comradery, I mean, a lot of us laugh the whole time we’re playing. And if you make a mistake, it’s not like the end of the world for us,” said Peek.

It’s like tennis but played on a much smaller court with a wiffleball and paddles. It’s a low-impact sport which makes it popular for older people.

“I pulled my hamstring playing racquetball, I saw them playing pickleball and just fell right into it. The nice thing is it won’t affect your hamstring, so it’s a lot easier on the body,” said Andrew Henderson.

Some younger people also enjoy the game, including 13-year-old Emmet Foley.

“I like this because it’s kind of all-year-round, we go up to the Elks in the winter and it’s fun,” said Foley.

“You should try,” said Furaus.

Can you teach me the basics?

“I’d love to have you try with me,” she said.

“It’s wonderful, it really is, the comradery, the community, the support and you know just being together having fun laughing that’s what it’s about,” said tournament organizer Tressa Orizotti.