BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow is joining a national lawsuit that’s seeking compensation for communities whose water supply may have been contaminated by carcinogens.

WATCH: Forever Chemicals: Butte-Bow County Eyes Legal Action Against PFAS Contamination

Butte joins lawsuit seeking damages alleging water supply contamination

“If it’s found that we do have it in our water system to receive funds the settlement in order to upgrade water treatment facilities, drinking water systems and things like that,” said Butte County Attorney Matt Enrooth.

Butte’s Council of Commissioners recently agreed to sign a legal service agreement with attorneys from Montana who are leading the Montana suit seeking damages for possible polyfluoroalkyl or PFAS in water supplies.

“PFAS chemicals are known as forever chemicals, they do not decompose at all, they just stay and PFAS chemicals are known to cause cancer,” said Enrooth.

MTN NEWS “If it’s found that we do have it in our water system to receive funds the settlement in order to upgrade water treatment facilities, drinking water systems and things like that,” said Butte County Attorney Matt Enrooth.

Though many manufacturers and distributors are named as defendants in the suit, Dupont is the top defendant. A message left with Dupont seeking comment was not returned as of deadline.

Enrooth supports signing on with this lawsuit.

“It’s not going to cost the county a dime, if they don’t get any money, we’re not out anything. If we get money, we get money, which is nice,” he said.

Enrooth said waterways where Butte gets it’s drinking water, such as the Big Hole River and Basin Creek Reservoir would be tested for any PFAS chemicals.

The law firm Kovacich, Snipes and Johnson said in a statement they are glad Butte is on board.

“By participating in the AFFF settlement and claims process, Butte’s leadership is proactively taking steps to support long-term environmental and fiscal responsibility,” according to the firm.

