Butte Junior League All-Stars celebrate state title

BUTTE — Butte's junior little league baseball team earned the right to ride in style on a fire truck Monday evening.

The Butte All-Stars won the state title over the weekend and took a victory lap on the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's ladder One truck through Butte. The team of 13- and 14-year-olds earned a shot to add to their winnings at the junior little league regional tournament in Bend, Oregon next week.

“We got a fundraising effort we're doing this week to get the team there. We've got to pay for travel, for lodging, for food. We have a Venmo people can donate to. It's @MileHighLittleLeague, or reach out to us on our Facebook page,” said Head Coach Mike Duffy.

The regionals run from August 2-10 and the Butte All-Stars play their first game against Alaska.