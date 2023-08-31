Butte Kindergarten teachers visit students at home before first day of school

BUTTE — As many kids head off to school and sit down in front of their new teachers, some of Butte’s youngest kids are getting visits from their teachers right at home with the kindergarten home visit program.

"We are just strictly here to ask the families what they are hoping for the school year, just get to know the kids a little bit and for them to get to know us so they’re not feeling so nervous on that first day and first week of school," says Kerry Hall, a kindergarten teacher at West Elementary School.

Hall is one of four kindergarten teachers with Butte public schools who are heading out to meet the roughly 60 new pupils at their homes ahead of their first day.

"It's nice to let the rest of the school get settled before we bring in the true crew," says Hall as she sits down for a short interview with her new student, six-year-old Sarah Richardson at her home on Aug. 30.

"Do you have any questions about kindergarten?" Hall asks as Sarah shifts nervously in her spot on the living room couch.

The interview continues with Hall asking how Richardson plans to get to school and what kinds of school supplies she has and if she plans to eat school lunch or if she will bring lunch.

Hall says the purpose of the questions is a relationship building experience for children and their parents.

"We really try to offer this opportunity to all of our kids so that they’re not feeling like they’re being dropped off to strangers on that first day. You know, it’s nice to create that relationship with parents ahead of time and so they feel like if they have questions or concerns or anything that might come up during the school year that they’re more likely to reach out about it," says Hall.

After the short interview with her new teacher, Richardson says she is excited to learn how to read and go to recess but she really can’t wait to wear her new outfit on the first day next week.

"I’m thinking, I have a pink headband that I think I’m going to wear and a pink dress and sparkly boots," says Richardson.

"That will be perfect," says Hall as she claps her hands together in delight and giggles.