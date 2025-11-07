Butte Kiwanis gives nearly ton of potatoes to elementary schools

BUTTE - With SNAP benefits being cut, the Kiwanis Club in Butte doesn’t want to see kids go hungry, so now they’re thinking maybe a ton of tatters will help.

“We saw the urgent need, and the government wasn’t opening up, SNAP funds are drying up, and food banks were getting tapped out,” Sunrise Kiwanis President Todd Case said.

The Sunrise Kiwanis recently purchased and delivered almost a ton of potatoes to three Butte elementary schools to be given away to parents of students.

WATCH: Butte Kiwanis delivers nearly a ton of potatoes to help families facing food insecurity

Butte Kiwanis delivers nearly a ton of potatoes to help families facing food insecurity

“This is Butte, this is what the community does, we step up and take care of people in times of need,” West Elementary Principal Eric Zahler said.

Kiwanis bought the potatoes from Bausch Potato near Whitehall and delivered 600 pounds each to West, Kennedy, and Emerson elementary schools. They will be given to parents during parent/teacher conferences. Educators are grateful for the donations.

“We have a three-day weekend coming up and, you know, we have three days without our students having lunch and breakfast and stuff, it’s really a concern to make sure they’re not going hungry,” Kennedy School Principal Brian Anderson said.

Because hungry students have a difficult time learning.

“Got to feed those brains, so they can come here study and be active all day, so it’s not just energy for their bodies, it’s also energy for their mind,” Zahler said.