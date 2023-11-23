Butte library a refuge for people with nowhere to go

BUTTE — Libraries are warm, dry places with free access to books or computers and other resources, and that’s why a lot of the homeless community come here and officials at the Butte library say they welcome everyone without judgment.

“We’re here to serve everyone, all of our patrons, whether they are experiencing homelessness or not,” said Shari Curtis of the Butte Library.

The cold temperatures will bring many people to the library and staff are trained to help those who are suffering find resources.

“ If a person is hungry right now where can they go? Where can they get a free lunch? Where can they spend the night? Where can they get employment services,” said Curtis.

On Nov. 29, the library will host a free movie beginning at 7 in the evening at the Covellite Theatre across from the library about homeless people at a library and it will include a discussion about the issue locally.

Libraries across the country deal with this issue.

“I mean, even some larger library systems have gone so far as to have social workers on staff,” she said.

Curtis said about a dozen people dealing with homelessness regularly use the Butte library.

“They’re no different from anyone else, they just want information, they just want to get by, get through their day like we all want to through our day,” she said.