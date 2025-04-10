BUTTE - There are many books you can devour here at the Butte Public Library; in fact, there’s an event coming up where you can actually eat the books.

“It celebrates books and literary culture by eating your own words. And who doesn’t love a good cake,” said Adult Services Librarian Shari Curtis.

Watch the story here:

Butte library seeks contestants for 'Edible Book Festival' this Saturday

The library will host its annual Edible Book Festival on Saturday, April 12, during which people and organizations are invited to make a book-themed meal. Submissions should be brought to the library by noon the day of the event.

“People get really creative. It’s amazing, and we give away—one of the categories is being the ‘punniest,’” said Curtis.

The public is invited to check out the entries and, of course, sample them after the judges rate them. Curtis said fun events like this are just some of the free services and events the library provides to the public.

“We’ve always had books, but we also want to help our community and serve our community. We provide them with information, that kind of thing, but this is just another way to come to the library and have a good time,” she said.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on the third floor of the library.