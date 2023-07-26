Butte Library using artificial intelligence to educate and create

BUTTE — At the Butte Library, AI is playing a significant role in how information is being accessed, organized, and shared.

That sentence was written by Eden7 Artificial Intelligence—an AI program now in use at the library.

“Now, with the new technology, we can actually give that power to the computers and we will be able to interact with the computer in a human language the same way that we are interacting right now,” said the Butte Library’s IT Specialist Axel Samano.

The Butte Silver-Bow Library is one of the first in the state to use AI in which computers can not only find information, but generate ideas and even create. I asked Eden to write a poem and it did it within a few seconds—a poem about a three-legged dog named Lucky that likes to steal eggs:

“From farm’s hens,

He grabs his treasures,

A fearless pup with measure

With runny yokes and shells beside,

Lucky, the egg thief, can’t be denied.”

“The main idea is to teach teenagers and kids about artificial intelligence in a very professional manner. Of course, we will try to make it fun for them, but of course, I will have to teach them the ethics behind artificial intelligence,” Samano said.

Axel created an AI that is the ghost of Frank Little, a labor leader killed in a lynching in Butte in 1917. People will be able to ask him any questions about his life and times in Butte.

“I’m very excited to see what kind of questions they will ask,” Samano said.

How does she think Frank Little is going to respond?

“That’s going to be a surprise because I don’t even know,” Samano said.

People can see the Frank Little AI on Friday, July 28 at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the library, and the event is free.