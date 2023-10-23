Butte man arrested in candy store crash

BUTTE — A Butte man has been charged with criminal endangerment after reportedly crashing into Butte's iconic Shepherd's Candy on Harrison Ave this weekend.

Lawrence Shea, 61, is currently incarcerated in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to Shepperd’s Candy at 2405 Harrison Avenue at 3:02 a.m. Saturday, after a 1994 Dodge pickup had struck the building.

An investigation revealed the vehicle had been northbound on Harrison Avenue. The vehicle crossed the oncoming southbound lanes, and then went off the west side of the roadway, striking the building.

The business sustained extensive damage.

Shea reportedly was the driver of the pickup. He was transported to St. James Healthcare, where he was medically evaluated and released.

A search warrant was obtained to draw blood from the driver for toxicological analysis.

