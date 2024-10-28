Butte man dies in vehicle crash near Anaconda

BUTTE — A Butte man died in a single-vehicle crash east of Anaconda on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP's fatality crash report says the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. The 54-year-old man was driving a Subaru Legacy north on Mill Creek Road (MT Hwy 569). He failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at mile marker 1, near the intersection with Willow Glen Road.

According to the MHP report, the man went off the right side of the road, then reentered the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went off the right side of the road again and rolled multiple times. The report says the man, who was wearing his seat belt, was ejected.

The man was taken to Community Hospital of Anaconda where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash, according to the MHP report.

The man has not been identified at this time, and no further details were released.

We will update you if we get more information.