Butte man identified as victim in Tuesday motorcycle fatality

BUTTE — The Butte coroner identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening as 24-year-old Jared Bowser of Butte.

Bowser was killed after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle at the intersection of West Iron Street and Travonia Street. Bowser was traveling west on Iron Street at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2017 Jeep Wrangler that was crossing Iron Street from Travonia Street. No one in the Jeep was injured.

Bowser died at the scene. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

