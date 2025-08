BUTTE — A 42-year-old Butte man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, July 29.

The man was headed eastbound on Interstate 90, near mile marker 237, when he lost control of the motorcycle on a curve. The motorcycle overturned, slid downhill, and struck a guardrail.

The man was taken to St. James Hospital in Butte, where he later succumbed to injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet; drugs and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.