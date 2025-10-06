Butte woman killed in Sunday crash

BUTTE — A 49-year-old Butte woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling south on Interstate 15 when the vehicle she was driving ran off the road and down an embankment, colliding with a delineator post and overturning.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. According to MHP, neither alcohol, drugs, nor speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the gender of the victim.