Butte marijuana shops prepare for busy New Year when recreational cannabis becomes legal

BUTTE - January 1st is a historic day in Montana as people can legally buy recreational marijuana for the first time and many Butte dispensaries are anticipating a busy and uncertain New Year.

“Try to be over-prepared if anything and, you know, brace for a storm and hope we just handle it like pros,” said Matt Boyle, owner of Collective Elevation in Butte.

Many are concerned if the supply will meet the expected high demand.

John Emeigh

“Is there going to be enough flower in the state for demand? And that’s a big question, I think, on a lot of providers’ minds,” said Evan Kajander, the owner of Apogee Gardens in Butte.

With about 40,000 medical marijuana patients in Montana since 2016, dispensary owners say many customers have been stocking up on cannabis in case the supply is drained.

“It’s kind of like the Covid toilet paper mentality where ‘I need to make sure I have enough,’ and therefore the other person might not be able to get some,” said Boyle.

Recreational Cannabis sales will be taxed at 20 percent and Butte-Silver Bow is considering a 3 percent local tax. Providers accept these potential taxes on their products.

“Because I think all people should have access to cannabis, you know, I think it’s a safer alternative to opioids, I think it’s safer than alcohol. People should just have access,” said Kajander.

At Apogee Gardens, they’re stocking up on the edibles, the concentrates, the bud or flower, because they’re really anticipating a huge opening day.

“There’s going to be a lot of sales, so a lot of tax revenue next year and that’s a big deal for the state,” said Kajander.

Boyle added, “As someone who has been fighting for this for a very long it’s good to see it’s finally come around.”

