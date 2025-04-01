BUTTE — A warm meal can nourish your body while lifting your spirits, and that’s why staff at the Belmont Senior Center in Butte put so much care and compassion into their work. But with uncertainty surrounding the federally-funded Meals On Wheels program, the Belmont is concerned about what cuts could mean to our community.

Watch the story here:

Butte Meals on Wheels program faces uncertain future in wake of federal cutbacks

"This work has purpose for me," says Chris Ketchum, a Meals on Wheels driver.

Ketchum is a former nurse. Helping people has been her life’s work. That’s why even in retirement, she chose to head back to the workforce as a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels.

She pops a fresh meal in a bag after pulling up to a home.

"Hi Bob, I’ve got your meal for ya!" says Ketchum.

"Well, it’s a lifesaver. It’s great. You know, I like it. I mean, I would go without food a lot of times if it weren’t for the program," says Bob McCahn.

McCahn is the first stop on Ketchum's route. He is one of about 200 senior citizens in Butte receiving a hot meal daily. Chris says not only does the program provide sustenance, but it also offers connection for home-bound seniors.

In January, the White House Office of Management and Budget issued an internal memorandum ordering a temporary pause on all federal grants and loans, leaving organizations that support our nation’s most vulnerable seniors uncertain about how the directive would impact their work.

Ellie Hollander, the President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America, said the lack of clarity and uncertainty is creating chaos for local Meals on Wheels providers, and the possibility of service interruption means seniors may panic, not knowing where their next meals will come from.

Butte’s meal program was not interrupted, but staff at the Belmont say the future is uncertain.

"If we were to lose that funding, we would lose the program. Part of our food program is funded under the Older Americans Act. So we have heard that that is under review. We haven't heard anything much more to it yet...but," says Amanda Stone, executive director of Belmont Senior Center, with a shrug.

Stone says it costs just $12 to make meals, and funding through the Older Americans Act covers 37% of meals. The rest is covered through donations.

"We do not turn people away if they cannot donate anything. We do have people that just can’t, and that’s okay. That’s what we’re here for. So we make that work," says Stone.

Stone says at this time, they have not heard more about how federal funding will be impacted, and the senior center is still serving delivery clients as well as an additional 300 meals at the facility.