Butte Music Experience: New music school growing young rock stars in the Mining City

BUTTE — The heart of rock and roll is still beating in Butte thanks to a new music experience that’s growing young rock stars right here in the Mining City.

"I like drums because, like, feels good to be able to find that rhythm and even if you don’t know the song to be able to just kinda riff off it and, I mean, I used to have like a lot of anger and stuff and it kinda helps to get it out on the drums a bit," says 12-year-old Max Higgins.

MTN News Max Higgins bangs a drum as part of the Butte Music Experience

Higgins is one of about a dozen kids participating in a two-week long band camp that took place over winter break through the Butte Music Experience (BMX), a new music school that teaches students how to be part of a rock and roll band.

Young musicians spend time exploring different genres and practicing songs before taking the stage in front of an audience.

"So I’ve always viewed this as no different than sports for kids, right?" says Terry Longhway, founder and program director of BMX. "I was always like, imagine if a kid wanted to play basketball and their parents got them a basketball and got them a lesson and they’re like, 'Okay, go dribble in your room until you're good enough.' And it’s like, no! Get them playing."

MTN News Terry Longhway, founder and program director of the Butte Music Experience

Longhway has developed music schools in Detroit and Dallas before moving to Montana with his family. His new music program aims to help students connect with the music that excites them while giving them an opportunity to also connect with others who share the same passion.

"No matter what skill level you’re at, I can get them up playing and being part of a band and experience playing live and playing in a team, like in a group setting," Longhway says.

MTN News

The question has to be asked—do we really need more rock and roll in the world?

"Yes. We absolutely need more rock and roll in the world. I think there’s a visceral thing with rock music that is very unique," says Longhway.

Higgins agrees.

"When I get to hang out with people and play music, it’s like, a really special thing for me," says Higgins.

BMX is currently offering open enrollment for its winter season, and new students can join the program at any time. Click here for more information and details about how to sign up.