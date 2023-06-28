Butte names 'living legend' Stevie Faulkner as 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal

BUTTE — The Butte America Foundation (BAmF) announced on Wednesday that Stevie Faulkner, known throughout Butte for his famous Uptown shoeshines, has been named Grand Marshal for the 2023 Fourth of July Parade.

In a statement announcing the honor, BAmF paid tribute to Stevie, writing:

Life hasn't always been easy for Stevie. At the age of nine, he began walking the streets of Butte with his trusty shoeshine box. Come sun or come ice, for the next sixty years, he has greeted one and all with a winning smile and willing spirit. Stevie's own shoes may never have been quite as shiny as those of his clients, but his perseverance, remarkable work ethic, and unique sense of humor easily earned him the respect of our community. Indeed, many call him Butte's Living Legend. Stevie is happily retired these days, living at Continental Care and Rehab. Please join us in celebrating Butte's 2023 Grand Marshal.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 in front of the Civic Center, traveling down Harrison Avenue to Elizabeth Warren Avenue. Two-way traffic will be closed on Harrison between the Civic Center and Elizabeth Warren during the parade.

MTN News will have full coverage of Butte's 2023 Fourth of July Parade, both on-air and online.