A Montana native has been identified as the pilot who died in a jet fighter crash in the southern California desert on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Lt. Richard "Max" Bullock died Friday afternoon after his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed during a routine training mission near Trona, Calif., according to KERO in Bakersfield.

Bullock's home of record is listed as Montana. His public social media accounts state he is originally from Butte. He was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, according to KERO.

Montana's two U.S. Senators paid tribute to Lt. Bullock on Monday.

"Max was passionate about making the world a better place, and that's exactly what he did in service to our country," said Sen. Jon Tester.

Very saddened to hear about Lt. Bullock's passing. Max was passionate about making the world a better place, and that's exactly what he did in service to our country. Sharla and I are thinking of his loved ones during this difficult time.https://t.co/D8rvCqcnps — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) June 6, 2022

Sen. Steve Daines said on Twitter, "Cindy and I are extending our heartfelt prayers to the family and loved ones of Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock of Montana who tragically died in a plane crash last Friday. We are so grateful for his service."

Cindy and I are extending our heartfelt prayers to the family and loved ones of Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock of Montana who tragically died in a plane crash last Friday. We are so grateful for his service. https://t.co/tIC01jW9XH — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) June 6, 2022

Governor Greg Gianforte also offered condolences on Monday, saying "Susan and I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Lt. Richard Bullock, a Montanan and pilot in the U.S. Navy. We ask Montanans to keep Max's family and loved ones in their prayers."

Susan and I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Lt. Richard Bullock, a Montanan and pilot in the U.S. Navy. We ask Montanans to keep Max's family and loved ones in their prayers. https://t.co/YC8EGbM0Zu — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) June 6, 2022

According to KERO, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.