Butte offers free ice skating during the holidays

BUTTE — It may not be a white Christmas this year in Butte, but that doesn’t mean you can’t lace up your ice skates and take a few spins around the rink.

Butte-Silver Bow County Parks and Rec Department is teaming up with the Butte Amateur Hockey Association to host free skating and rentals for all ages during the holidays at the Butte Community Ice Center.

For one local figure skater, the opportunity to take to the ice is a gift.

"Oh, it’s really a gift, honestly. I love being able to bring the kids out and enjoy the ice and it is too warm this year for ice, obviously," says Joanna Howard. "So, to be able to come and skate and let off steam with my kids and just to feel the glide of the ice is wonderful."

She has been ice skating in Butte since she was just three years old.

The Butte Community Ice Center is located at Clark Park on Wall Street and will be open for several hours for free skating from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. The rink is closed on Christmas Day.