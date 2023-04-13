Butte officer fired after alleged racial slur directed at detention center inmate

BUTTE — The state is investigating a former Butte officer who’s accused of making threats and racist comments toward an inmate at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center recently.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester confirmed an officer was fired a day after making alleged racist comments and a threat toward the inmate while on duty at the detention center. Citing this was a personnel matter, the sheriff would not identify the officer who was terminated.

Because this matter is being reviewed by the Department of Criminal Investigations, the sheriff would not provide any further details about the incident.

The Butte Area Rising Coalition is a civil and human rights organization in Butte that says while the accusation is concerning, the group sees no evidence of systemic racism in Butte law enforcement.

“We have found this particular administration, this sheriff and the current police force is very progressive and responsive on these issues, and our relationship with this law enforcement agency has been fantastic,” said Geoff Gallus of the Butte Area Rising Coalition.