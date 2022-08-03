Butte organization continues to help students through backpack drive

Every year, Let us run prepares backpacks filled with school supplies for students in need

"It’s growing every year. It’s just got so huge. Not only does it help the children, but it also helps schoolteachers from having to buy supplies." said Jim Miller.

Miller, the owner of Let Us Run Pickup and Delivery, began the Stuff the Bus Backpack Program eight years ago when a woman asked him if anyone helped with school supplies. Miller didn’t know any, so later that night at home, he decided to start a program that did.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS Jim Miller, the owner of Let Us Run Pickup and Delivery, began the Stuff the Bus Backpack Program eight years ago when a woman asked him if anyone helped with school supplies. Miller didn’t know any, so later that night at home, he decided to start a program that did.

"That year we did five backpacks out of our home. The next year we did 135 [backpacks] in our home. We looked like a Walmart hoarding center just trying to do them so we finally decided to get a building," said Miller.

Butte-Silver Bow and the Butte Hockey association donated part of the building at 1700 Wall Street to Jim for the program.

Backpacks range from preschool to twelfth grade. Each one will be stuffed with school supplies like notebooks, crayons, and pencils. Miller also buys supplies on school lists that are given to him by teachers.

Miller says this program gives every student a chance to have a successful school year.

"We gave a senior a backpack and he actually started crying and said oh my, I’m not going to get bullied this year and my backpack kicked across the floor," said Miller.

So far, Let us run has completed eight out of 143 backpacks for students. Miller expects more requests to come.

"We’ll be working on it all week now, seven days a week until they go to school cause we’ll make sure every child that has a backpack coming, will get it," said Miller.

Let us run is still accepting donations for backpacks and school supplies until August 30. You can mail in donations at Let Us Run P.O. Box 3321, Butte, MT 59702.

