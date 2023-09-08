Butte plays host to Food Truck Festival, block party on Saturday

BUTTE — Food trucks from across Montana are converging on the Mining City on Sept. 9 for the Butte Food Truck Festival and Block Party.

Festival director Matt Boyle says they hosted a smaller food truck event in April 2023 that was so successful that all the trucks ended up selling out of their products early, so organizers have added even more vendors and the goal of the event is to celebrate food.

"I think one of people's favorite parts of the Folk Fest and just the festivals in general was the food, so we're kind of making the food the focus for this one," says Boyle.

Boyle says this celebration of food will be a great community event for all.

The festival promises to have a wide range of food for all pallets ranging from wood-fired pizza to Thai food and barbecue, and even dog biscuits for the four-legged family members. The event will also offer live music and free axe throwing from the Montana Axe Bar.

The Butte Food Truck Festival and Block Party takes place on Galena Street between Main and South Arizona Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to the public. Festival goers are encouraged to bring money for food and shopping.