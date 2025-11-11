Butte playwright pens modern retelling of Greek classic

BUTTE - For a Butte woman, writing her first full-length play was very much Greek to her.

Melanie Rae Wendt wrote and is directing a new play called Ecstasy, a modern retelling of the ancient Greek play by Euripides called the Bacchae.

The play features a cast from Butte and around Montana and tells a supernatural tale about the importance of art.

Wendt is an actress and mother who doesn't mind staying busy when it comes to creating.

"To paraphrase the ever-famous Taylor Swift, jetlag is a choice; being tired is a choice. When it’s something that you're very passionate about and you want to see it take wing, all across it, I homeschool my son, I’m a new mom as well, but everything that I’ve been doing, I’m incredibly passionate about, so it’s not hard to not want to pour all of myself into it,” Wendt said.

The play runs Friday and Saturday at the Covellite Theatre beginning at 6 p.m. Show-only tickets are $25, and tickets for the show and dinner are $65. Dinner is served at 7 p.m. Dinner tickets must be purchased before Thursday at noon.