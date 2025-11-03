Butte police investigating Saturday evening fire to Harrison Avenue building

BUTTE – Police are investigating a fire at a building off Harrison Avenue late Saturday.
Police and fire investigators had the scene cordoned off around a commercial building at 1639 Harrison Avenue that was damaged in a fire reported about 10:20 Saturday evening. This morning, detectives were investigating in and around the building.
This is the second fire reported at a commercial building in that area in two days. Firefighters put out a fire at 1743 Harrison Avenue on Friday evening, about a block south of Saturday's fire.
Both remain under investigation.
