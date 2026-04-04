Butte Police investigating several reports of broken windows

BUTTE — Butte Police are investigating numerous reports of broken windows across the Mining City.

According to a press release from the Butte Police Department, early findings show the damage was caused by projectiles launched from slingshots.

Police say they have taken multiple suspects into custody and recovered evidence as of Saturday. Anyone who’s property has been damaged is encouraged to file a report with Butte Police Department at 406-497-1120.

We’ll continue to provide updates on the ongoing investigation.