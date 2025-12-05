Butte police officer retires after 34 years of service

BUTTE - A Butte police officer with more than three decades of service retired yesterday afternoon.

Undersheriff Mark St. Pierre was congratulated by his fellow officers on his last day on the job after 34 years with Butte Law Enforcement. In a ceremony last radio call, St. Pierre, accompanied by his wife, reflected on his years of service.

“After 34 years of service with Butte-Silver Bow, I’ll be signing off for the last time. Sheriff, thank you for trusting me as your undersheriff, for being a good friend and mentor for 34 years. Four-four out,” St. Pierre said.

He started as a patrol officer in 1991, rose through the ranks to become a detective, and SWAT team commander.