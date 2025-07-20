Butte police seek public's help following fatal pedestrian accident

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Locust and Garfield Streets.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after 12:30 AM, where a 38-year-old Butte man was struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle was traveling southbound on Garfield Street when the incident occurred. The vehicle did not stop and is believed to have continued southbound before turning west onto Grand Avenue. The suspect vehicle is described as being dark in color. As of now, both the vehicle and its driver remain at large.

Butte police are collaborating with the Montana Highway Patrol and the Butte-Silver Bow Coroner’s office as part of their investigation. They urge anyone with information about the accident or who may have been in the vicinity to come forward. Officers are particularly interested in speaking with individuals who have home security cameras that might have captured footage of the victim or the suspect vehicle around the time of the accident.

The deceased has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy, and family members have been notified. However, the man's identity has not been released pending further notification of family.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120.

This is the second pedestrian death in Montana this weekend, MHP reported that a 65-year-old Box Elder man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.