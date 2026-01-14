Butte police seeking participants for upcoming Polar Plunge

BUTTE - Butte police are seeking teams to be sponsored for this year’s Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge will be held on January 31 at 3 p.m. near the Back Nine restaurant at Stodden Park to raise money for the Special Olympics. Members of the police department look forward to jumping into the cold water.

“It’s freezing cold, it’s honestly a shock to the system, like, I work graveyard, so a long shift after that jumping into the cold water wakes me right up, it zaps you, so it’s a good time,” Butte Police Officer Jorey Thatcher said.

Participants can sign up online at the Special Olympics Montana Website, and the public is invited to attend the event.