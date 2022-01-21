Watch
Butte Police warn of gift card scam

MTN News
cop lights
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 11:06:15-05

BUTTE - Butte Police have recently had reports of a scam involving jury duty. A person who says they are with the police or court staff calls the victim telling them they have missed jury duty and owe a fine. They ask the person to buy gift cards to pay the fine.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, neither the police or the courts would contact someone in this manner. This is a scam that has occurred in the past. Do not provide any information to the caller and end the call. You can report receiving such calls by calling Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 497-1120.

