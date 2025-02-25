Butte pre-release moving from Uptown to secure facility south of town this summer

BUTTE — The Butte Pre-release Center, which has been located in the heart of Uptown Butte since the early 80s, is getting ready to move its staff and inmates to a more remote and enclosed facility.

“It’s a good thing for our community. It allows them to be in a facility that allows them to continue to be successful in and grow in,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Gallagher said the pre-release, which is located in buildings on Broadway, will start relocating to the former Acadia Montana Program building on July 1.

The Montana Department of Corrections purchased the Acadia building in 2023 for $5.7 million. It’s located in a less populated area of Butte off Basin Creek Road just south of Harrison Avenue.

The Acadia facility was a residential treatment program for troubled youth and would be a secure facility with plenty of space.

“It has two gyms, he has a great kitchen area, it’s got a fenced yard down there. There’s just a lot of advantages for them going there,” said Gallagher.

The pre-release’s current buildings will go on the market, and officials are confident they will sell.

“Butte’s seen heightened interest in general, anyhow, and so I think we’ll see developers come and really take a look at those properties and see future development,” added Gallagher.