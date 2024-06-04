Butte preparing for Tuesday's primary election

BUTTE — Votes are already being counted in Butte as officials prepare the Civic Center for Tuesday’s primary election.

Election workers spent Monday counting more than 5,000 absentee ballots while the floor of the Civic Center was being set up for in-person voting Tuesday.

Those who have not sent their mail-in ballots yet need to fill them out and drop them off in person Tuesday at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse before 5 p.m. or at the Civic Center before polls close at 8 p.m.

Butte election officials say they are expecting a shortage of election judges, so voters are asked to be patient.

“Voters, I want them to please trust the process. We have lots of experienced people here who want to make sure you get the chance to vote, so any issues that come up tomorrow we're willing to resolve them as long as they meet the law,” said Butte Clerk and Recorder Linda Sajor-Joyce.

Butte has a few contested races in the primary including four candidates seeking the chief executive office.