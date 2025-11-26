Butte program serves free Thanksgiving meal to lift those struggling

BUTTE - When you’re down on your luck, it’s not easy to be thankful, especially at Thanksgiving, but some folks in Butte are very thankful for a free lunch that’s been going on for years here at the Knights of Columbus in Butte.

“More than just food. We put a lot of love in it, so they can take home some love two times a week or whatever,” Event Organizer Cheryl Frederick said.

The Free Butte Community Lunch program hosted a Thanksgiving-style lunch with turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings. For more than a decade, the Butte Emergency Food Bank has helped support the program that serves free meals every Tuesday and Thursday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

“It’s in the heart, right here, it comes out of the heart. Can’t you tell? Look at all these people here. They wouldn’t be here if it weren't for her,” Guest George Bruno said.

Frederick has organized this event for the past 14 years. She says it’s her calling to help those who are struggling.

“You know, they’re very kind-hearted people, you know, everybody has a bad day, so make it a good day, if you can. Smile and walk on,” she said.

Some guests say the friendly environment helps them through tough times.

“Socialize, food, uh, they say the church is a building, but the church is not a building, it’s people,” Cory Harmon said.

Long-time volunteers stay to help because they are close to this community.

“A lot of us are just one paycheck away from making it, you know, and if we can fill some bellies and warm some hearts, that’s what I enjoy,” Nova Bartsch said.