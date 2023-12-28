Watch Now
Butte public library allows patrons to check out concert tickets

Meagan Thompson
Patrons of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library can use their library cards to check concert tickets to shows put on by the Butte Symphony, the Mother Lode Series and community concerts.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 17:27:13-05

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is teaming up with cultural institutions in the Mining City to give patrons free concert tickets, and all you have to do is show your library card to participate.

Starting in January, patrons can use their library card to get one free ticket per library card to shows put on by the Butte Symphony, the Mother Lode series, and the community concert series.

"Well, we like to increase patrons’ access. It’s all about access to community projects; that’s what libraries are for. It gets you access to information, access to books, and access to community concerts," says librarian Shari Curtis.

Curtis says the tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis the week before the events take place. The first event of the new year takes place on Jan. 4 at the Mother Lode Theatre.

