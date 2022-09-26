Butte Public Library introduces tablets for kids and teens

BUTTE — The Butte public library has rolled out new tablets for kids and teens.

Shari Curtis, an adult service librarian, says she saw the tablets at the Montana Library Association conference and knew she had to get them for the library.

"We bought four just to try out. Two for kids and two for teens so for kids we have reading and math. For teens we have brain games that are supposed to stimulate your brain and learning SAT math and English," said Curtis.

Curtis says the library wants to encourage patrons to use these tablets to have fun while learning. The tablets are preprogrammed and will not connect to the internet. You grab the box that you want from the shelf on the first floor, go up to the second floor to check it out, and bring it back in two weeks.

"Being able to come and get something that’ll help me review for the SAT in a manner that I am used to, this tablet and touchscreen, I think it will help especially for the little kids to learn how to read. Screen time is not always bad time, it could be educational time," said Curtis.