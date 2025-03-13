Butte rallygoers voice concerns about possible cuts to Social Security, Medicare

BUTTE — Almost 100 people gathered in front of a federal government facility located along a busy stretch of the main drag running through Butte to voice their concerns about Social Security and Medicare.

"I live on Social Security disability, so, it’s important to me and I see Elon Musk up on a stage with a chainsaw jumping around with such glee and hurting people that don’t need it," says John Stallman.

He stops to wave at passing cars that honk at the group.

In President Trump’s address to Congress last week, he stated the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is “headed” by billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

Stallman and others at the rally say recent comments from the billionaire reinforce their fears about the elimination of programs like Social Security and Medicare.

"I’m so very concerned about Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I’m on Social Security and I have Medicare," says Marjorie Durkin.

Durkin is a retired registered nurse who has worked in rural and metropolitan hospitals. She worries that rural healthcare is at risk if benefits are slashed.

"I have seen the rich of the rich. I have seen the poor of the poor and when everybody gets sick they get sick the same way and I’m looking at this little tiny community—it cannot afford to lose Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. How will people live?"

Half a block away Denise Holman stands with a friend. She didn't bring a sign along for the event but she cheers when passing cars honk.

"I’m here to say that Social Security is not an entitlement, it is something that we’ve paid into and it should be nonpartisan. It’s just a given. You pay into Social Security. You deserve Social Security. That’s your retirement. That is your health benefits; Medicare is, when you get elderly," says Holman.

"I’m a disabled veteran. I served in the Air Force for 13 years," says Ruth Schelin.

"I’m out here today because I’m worried about Social Security and I’m also worried about my veterans benefits. It seems like they’re not really looking for fraud, waste and abuse. To me, it just appears like they are looking for an excuse to get rid of benefits for people."

I reached out to Montana’s top elected officials for comments about their stance on Social Security.

A representative from Senator Steve Daines office writes:

Clearly, they are confused. Senator Daines supports Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare. He also supports efforts to address waste, fraud, and abuse in these programs—the same stance as President Trump. Senator Daines has been in close contact with the DOGE team and believes they are doing important work identifying instances of wasteful spending, and then the appropriate agencies are able to decide what to do from there. Any insinuation of efforts to eliminate those critical programs is flagrant fear-mongering.

Sen. Tim Sheehy’s representative says, "As the administration works to rein in spending and deliver government services more efficiently, Senator Sheehy will work to ensure the critical resources Montanans rely on are protected. Senator Sheehy is committed to protecting Medicaid and Social Security. Full stop.”

A statement from Rep. Ryan Zinke’s office states:

Ryan Zinke has repeatedly issued statements of support and voted in support of funding for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. The protesters know Ryan Zinke supports these programs and are trying to intentionally mislead voters and scare people on fixed incomes. It’s shameful and it’s shameful that they would protest outside a social security (sic) office and intimidate folks just going about their private business. Zinke meets with constituents every day and constantly holds forums with various host organizations that are interested in productive dialogue. We won’t bow to harassment from political activists associated with the Democrat party.

As rally-goers gathered their signs at the end of the lunch hour, John Stallman says, "I just hope that people come to realize that we need to be kinder to people."

