Butte receives state funding for affordable housing

BUTTE — Butte is getting $750,000 from the Montana Department of Commerce to rehabilitate 68 homes for families and individuals.

“It is critical that all Montanans have a safe and affordable place to call home. That’s why Commerce will continue to support programs that help increase the number of affordable, attainable homes across the state,” said Cheryl Cohen, Montana Housing Division Administrator with the Department of Commerce.

Butte is one of six Montana communities including Billings, Hamilton, Helena, Missoula, and Kalispell to receive part of more than $9.4 million in funding for affordable housing improvements.

Butte Affordable Housing secured the Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate homes in the Aspen Place Apartments located off Continental Drive in Butte.

Montana’s Community Development Block Grants help local governments fund new construction or rehabilitation of homes for Montanans earning less than 80 percent of the area median income.

“This funding will provide homes for Montanans who are at risk of homelessness, in lower wage-earning jobs, and those experiencing special needs,” says Cohen.