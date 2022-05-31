Butte remembers men and women who made ultimate sacrifice in combat

BUTTE - The cold, rainy weather may not have been good for a Memorial Day cookout, but it didn’t stop many people in Butte from coming out to honor those who sacrificed for this country.

Sheltered under the pavilion of the Veteran’s Memorial at Stodden Park or huddled under umbrellas, a larger crowd than was expected listened to city leaders speak of the virtues of sacrifice.

“And we’re here to remember the fallen heroes that we’ve had in our military service,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said during the ceremony, “We owe it to all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to live our lives in a manner that’s worthy of that sacrifice and pays honor to the sacrifice they made.”

And while there’s a brotherhood of veterans, the guest speaker wanted to remind people there’s also a sisterhood of women who have sacrificed and served in the military.

“It is a small group, but I will tell you that the sisterhood of that group exists and continues to exist,” said Eileen Greb.

Greb served as a Navy nurse during the Vietnam War. She said she’s proud to see more women taking a more active role in the military.

“People would look at you and say, ‘Oh no, that’s not a woman’s job.’ We told them, ‘Yeah, step back, get out of the way.’ And that’s what we’re still telling them, ‘Step back, get out of the way,’” she said.