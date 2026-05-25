Butte remembers those who died and those who still struggle on Memorial Day

BUTTE -The Memorial Day ceremony at the Butte Civic Center Monday honored those, of course, who sacrificed their lives in combat, but one keynote speaker reminded this audience to also remember those who suffered in silence and lost their lives after combat.

“Not all losses happened overseas as we know, some of our brothers and sisters came home carrying wounds no one could see. The fight, long after the war ended around them, and today I’d like to honor them too,” Troy Springer told the approximately 180 people who attended the ceremony.

The retired Army staff sergeant spent much of his 16-year career in combat zones and spoke about the importance of veterans receiving help long after battle.

WATCH: Memorial Day Ceremony in Butte

Butte Memorial Day Ceremony

“Healing is not about proving how strong we are on our own. It’s about being honest enough to ask for the help.To let others walk with us through what hurts,” Springer said.

Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said, “Today is simply not a long weekend or the beginning of summer. It’s about remembrance, it’s about pausing together to honor those who never came home."

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester added, “Thank you for carrying on through the physical injuries and emotional trauma that most Americans will never know or understand.”