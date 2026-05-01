Butte reports 400 rejected ballots due to lack of birth year

BUTTE -Hundreds of ballots in Butte have already been rejected in the Butte School District election, because of a new law involving mail-in ballots, and the clerk and recorder wants voters to become familiar with this law.

“We have about 3,300 ballots received,we have 400 rejected ballots due to mostly the year of birth requirement that’s new this year,” Butte Clerk and Record Cindy Sherman said.

WATCH: 400 ballots rejected

400 Butte ballots rejected

House Bill 719 now requires all mail-in ballots to have both the voter’s signature and the year of birth on the privacy envelope. Ballots without the year of birth will be rejected.

“We want to give voters as much opportunity to fix that ballot, there’s not a lot of time and it’s difficult to reach out to voters in time for the election,” Sherman said.

Voters have until May 6th before 5p.m.to report to the Clerk and Recorder's office to correct the rejected ballot.

People can check the status of the ballot online at voterportal.mt.gov.